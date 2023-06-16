ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of N-able worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,511,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,501,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 375,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 88,993 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after buying an additional 865,425 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the fourth quarter worth about $25,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NABL opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15 and a beta of 0.48. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other N-able news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $258,307.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.