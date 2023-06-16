ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 37,581 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

