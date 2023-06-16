Eric Meurice Sells 785 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.3 %

IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.75. 1,035,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $137.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

