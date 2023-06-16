ERC20 Hits Market Capitalization of $10.31 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $59.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00018416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,356.03 or 1.00010707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00903265 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $76.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

