EOS Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, EOS has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $686.84 million and $115.41 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002243 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,094,140,362 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,142,008 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.