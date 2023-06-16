Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $33.92. 480,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,980,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Envista Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 15.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 325,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

