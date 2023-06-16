Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.33. 7,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Engie Brasil Energia in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

