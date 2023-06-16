Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) VP Sells $100,050.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) VP Curtis Moore sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Curtis Moore sold 15,774 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $100,795.86.

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 236.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 1,399,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 773,398 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

