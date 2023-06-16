Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the May 15th total of 254,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,230.0 days.

Shares of Empire stock remained flat at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

