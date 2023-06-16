Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Embraer stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. Embraer has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

