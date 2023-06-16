Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71,057.37

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $33.81 million and $71,057.37 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000600 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007252 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,000,805 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.