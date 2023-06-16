Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $10,536,000.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Shay Banon sold 151,994 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $10,704,937.42.

Elastic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1,066.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 92,911 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

