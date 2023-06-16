EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 11.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 257,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

