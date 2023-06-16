EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 257,471 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $91.92. 1,086,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,970,516. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

