EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,854. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $96.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

