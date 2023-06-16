EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,046,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

IWS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 29,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,016. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.20.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

