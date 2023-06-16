EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,242. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

