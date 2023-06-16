EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys New Shares in Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:TILL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:TILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

TILL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

About Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Teucrium Agricultural Strategy No K-1 ETF (TILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that holds four agricultural commodities futures contracts: corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar. The contract selection is optimized at the fund advisers discretion, based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango.

