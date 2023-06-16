Editas Medicine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,829 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 198% compared to the typical volume of 1,622 put options.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 2,149,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.84. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 960.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 8,343 shares of company stock worth $79,858 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

