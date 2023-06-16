Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after buying an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,342 shares of company stock worth $7,921,898 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

