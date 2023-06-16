Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Arthur J. Higgins Sells 2,400 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

