Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 150,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

