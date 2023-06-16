EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Shares Down 1.5%

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 91,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 228,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

