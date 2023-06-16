Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Daniel J. Wagner Sells 35,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $364,135.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 21,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,400. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 53,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

