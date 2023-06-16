Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lowered by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.71. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

