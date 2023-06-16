Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 49,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 18,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09.

Diversicare Healthcare Services Company Profile

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

