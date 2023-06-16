Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $40.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $68,855,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,187,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,125,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.21. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

