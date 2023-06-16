Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.18. 28,594,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 40,595,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

