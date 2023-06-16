Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Down 33.5% in May

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPD opened at $21.08 on Friday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter worth about $406,000.

