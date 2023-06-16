Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.12. 58,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,977. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

