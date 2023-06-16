DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 3.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.04 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 252,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,545,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,493 shares of company stock worth $1,549,214 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

