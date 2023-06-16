Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $126.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,790 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

