Diametric Capital LP Takes $365,000 Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Avient Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.25 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

