Diametric Capital LP Sells 4,536 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,033,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,484,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,051 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brink’s Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $72.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $73.33.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.