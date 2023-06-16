Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,361 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19,877.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Barclays lifted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.