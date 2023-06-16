Diametric Capital LP Purchases 10,494 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

