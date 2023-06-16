Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,930.34 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,762.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,289.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $116.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 410.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

