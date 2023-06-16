Diametric Capital LP Invests $292,000 in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Burford Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.