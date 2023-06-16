Diametric Capital LP Invests $238,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

