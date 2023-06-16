Diametric Capital LP Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,087,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,860,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.62. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

