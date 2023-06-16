Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,945 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Barclays began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $13.31 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

