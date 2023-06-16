DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 2,108,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,524,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DHT Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.48.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

