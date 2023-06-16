dForce USD Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and $1,451.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00293780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00017307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000400 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,833,574 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99653045 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,419.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.