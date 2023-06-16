Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Down 1.4%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €20.75 ($22.31) and last traded at €20.80 ($22.37). 3,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.10 ($22.69).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.72. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62.

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-TaunusZentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

