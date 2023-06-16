Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Target Price to GBX 5,600

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,800 ($85.09) to GBX 5,600 ($70.07) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,700 ($96.35) to GBX 7,100 ($88.84) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Shares of COIHY opened at $35.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. Croda International has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $46.94.
Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties. The Consumer Care segment offers specialty sustainable skin care, hair care, and solar protection ingredients.
