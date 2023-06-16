Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.91 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Dero has a total market cap of $66.92 million and $33,727.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00019172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,608.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00294196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00524273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00405912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003906 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,631,265 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

