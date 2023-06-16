Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) & voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Head-To-Head Review

Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Rating) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Delphax Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Delphax Technologies and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

voxeljet has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

This table compares Delphax Technologies and voxeljet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A voxeljet $29.33 million 0.60 -$11.87 million ($1.38) -1.39

Delphax Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet.

Profitability

This table compares Delphax Technologies and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A voxeljet -46.96% -38.77% -15.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.9% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

voxeljet beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delphax Technologies

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

