Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.06. 433,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.48. The company has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.