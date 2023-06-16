Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Tops $8.82 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.88 million and $325,311.38 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.82 or 0.00034436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

