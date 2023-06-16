DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DatChat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,778. DatChat has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DatChat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DatChat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Stories

